Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.44. Boralex shares last traded at C$38.02, with a volume of 185,407 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.7188578 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.