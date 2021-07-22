Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

