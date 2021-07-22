BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

