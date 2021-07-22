BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

