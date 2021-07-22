Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 33,739 Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98. Brooge Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

