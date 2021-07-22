Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,823. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

