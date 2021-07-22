Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 495,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,286. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.50. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

