Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $527,000 in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Shares of FIII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 376,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

In other Forum Merger III news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of Forum Merger III stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.