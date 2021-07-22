Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,917 Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,567. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

