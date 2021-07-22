Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $26.77. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 2,345 shares.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

