Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Cut by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 875,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $52,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

