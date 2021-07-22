Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

BE stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

