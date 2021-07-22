Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

