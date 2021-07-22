Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) One Day Volume Tops $478,293.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $478,293.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,561 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

