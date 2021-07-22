Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.70 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,700,670.40. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Insiders sold 42,200 shares of company stock valued at $368,020 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

