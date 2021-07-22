Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 262,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,845. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 245,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

