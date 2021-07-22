BioHiTech Global (BHTG) versus The Competition Critical Survey

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 306 1127 1407 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 61.56%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.27 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 23.12

BioHiTech Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.18% -11.98% 5.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

