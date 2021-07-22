BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $78,450.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.53 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

