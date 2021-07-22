Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $97,716.48 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00141787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.21 or 1.00081146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

