Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $215.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $197.92 and last traded at $197.89, with a volume of 4812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.41.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,236 shares of company stock worth $28,233,806. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

