Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Biglari were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

BH stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $188.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

