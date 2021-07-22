Big Data Protocol Trading Down 5.8% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $365,532.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.57 or 0.00833740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,235,739 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

