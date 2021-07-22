BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.