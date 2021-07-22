Berkley W R Corp Trims Holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,848 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

AHAC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.