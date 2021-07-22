Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

