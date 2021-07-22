Berkley W R Corp Takes $385,000 Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.39% of G Squared Ascend I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

GSQD opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.