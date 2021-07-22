Berkley W R Corp Takes $244,000 Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.