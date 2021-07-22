Berkley W R Corp Takes $244,000 Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000.

OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

