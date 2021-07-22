Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 19,650 Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of CSTA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.