Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.42% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

