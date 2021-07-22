Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.88% of FS Development Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSII opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FS Development Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

