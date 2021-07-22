Berkley W R Corp Invests $245,000 in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.