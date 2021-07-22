Berkley W R Corp Has $151,000 Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,481 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

