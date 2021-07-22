Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,978,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

