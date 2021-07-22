Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

