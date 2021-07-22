Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,651,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

