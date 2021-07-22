Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,709,400 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 603.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of eXp World by 476.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 68.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 661.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of eXp World by 119.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

