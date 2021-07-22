Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.46. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.70.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

