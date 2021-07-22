Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.72.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $7,181,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,121,503 shares of company stock worth $62,500,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.