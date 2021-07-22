Benoit Dageville Sells 73,636 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $259.30 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Snowflake by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

