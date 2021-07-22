BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.