Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $136,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

