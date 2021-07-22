Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

