Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Idorsia currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

