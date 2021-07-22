Barclays PLC Sells 87,626 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

