Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

