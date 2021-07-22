Barclays PLC Purchases 5,529 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.54. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

