Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

