Barclays PLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth $420,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

