Barclays PLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 449.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $7,200,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $3,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

